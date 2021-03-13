HNI (NYSE:HNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.87

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 2551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNI. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get HNI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in HNI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HNI by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.