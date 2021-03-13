Holistic Financial Partners Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,113.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,213.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,194.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.