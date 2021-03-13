Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $84,968.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 229,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,112.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HBNC opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

