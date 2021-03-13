Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,146,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 427,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.96. 514,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,846,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $231.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

