Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 310 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.35. 701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,414. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.