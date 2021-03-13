Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,494. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,675 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.