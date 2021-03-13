Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 309.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 207,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 136.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

TWNK stock remained flat at $$15.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

