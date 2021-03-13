Howdoo (UDOO) Trading Up 21% This Week

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00050284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.00653802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025523 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

