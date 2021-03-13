Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.