Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,377,700 shares, an increase of 373.8% from the February 11th total of 501,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HUTMF opened at $8.23 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.