Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 4,055,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,337,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

