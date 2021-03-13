i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Up 5.8%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.97. 299,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 162,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -844.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

