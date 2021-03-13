iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.43.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$68.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.70.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

