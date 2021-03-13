ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in ICF International by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $90.52.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.56 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

