ichi.farm 24 Hour Volume Reaches $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.62 or 0.00465554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00062689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00048836 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00079392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.09 or 0.00534846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011509 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

