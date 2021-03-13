IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $9.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.54. 8,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,807. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

