IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after buying an additional 148,257 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after buying an additional 126,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,347,000 after buying an additional 67,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $15.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $487.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,807. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.63 and a 200 day moving average of $454.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

