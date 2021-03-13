IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells $189,472.26 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $189,472.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IES stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 29.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 133,744 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in IES by 10,018.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 105,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 295.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IES by 136.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter worth about $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

