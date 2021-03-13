Ignition Price Down 16.8% This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $86,357.02 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,407,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,394,396 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

