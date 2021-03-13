IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of IHS Markit worth $104,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

