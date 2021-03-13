IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.