IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.14.

IMAX stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IMAX by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $16,434,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,774,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

