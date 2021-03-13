ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Up 238.8% in February

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 238.8% from the February 11th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IPA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. 79,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,927,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities cut ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.