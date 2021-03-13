Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

In other news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $56,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,274 shares of company stock valued at $78,423. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

