Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.53

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$32.53 and last traded at C$32.30, with a volume of 144816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.84.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$29.50 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.21.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.71.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.4100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

