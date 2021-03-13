Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $129.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inari Medical traded as high as $125.88 and last traded at $125.13, with a volume of 4053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.27.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 216,192 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $15,425,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,589,161.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,046,010 shares of company stock worth $84,183,172 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

