Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $129.00. The stock had previously closed at $99.34, but opened at $110.98. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inari Medical shares last traded at $117.74, with a volume of 33,852 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 216,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $15,425,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,589,161.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock worth $83,366,692.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $896,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

