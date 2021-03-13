Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Incyte were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Incyte by 24.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $78.35 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

