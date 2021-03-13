Independent Research Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.23 ($52.03).

FRA:FPE opened at €34.85 ($41.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.25. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

