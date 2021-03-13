Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of IDEXY opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.