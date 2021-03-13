Inex Project 1-Day Volume Tops $1,191.00 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 90.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded flat against the dollar. One Inex Project token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Inex Project has a market capitalization of $206,201.48 and $1,191.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.50 or 0.00462502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00062971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00085086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.39 or 0.00518993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com.

