Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 3,337,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,128,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

Get Infinera alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,207 shares of company stock worth $1,313,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Infinera by 7,026.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $6,994,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.