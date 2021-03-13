Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) vs. KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Head-To-Head Survey

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 9.37% 33.13% 11.06% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KONE Oyj and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 3 8 3 0 2.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.75%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than KONE Oyj.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KONE Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KONE Oyj and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.18 billion 3.73 $1.04 billion N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.25 $6.23 million $0.50 32.40

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. In addition, it offers people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

