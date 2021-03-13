ING Groep NV Acquires 11,315 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 197.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hologic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.04. 4,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,884. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

