ING Groep NV Acquires 31,255 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 198.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,217 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,924,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. 103,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,551. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

