ING Groep NV Acquires 9,904 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 201.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in NetApp by 410.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after acquiring an additional 478,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 39.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $67.56 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

