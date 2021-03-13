ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 200.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

