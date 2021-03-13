ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 200.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ball by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $85.22 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

