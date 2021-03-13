ING Groep NV Buys 11,569 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 199.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Masco were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Masco by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Masco by 79.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Masco by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

