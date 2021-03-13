ING Groep NV Buys 15,602 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 200.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

