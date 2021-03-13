ING Groep NV Buys 15,761 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,074,000. AJO LP raised its position in The Western Union by 78.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in The Western Union by 148.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 675,956 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The Western Union by 23.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 574,920 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

WU opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

