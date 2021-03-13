ING Groep NV Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 199.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Qorvo by 239.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 354,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Qorvo by 115.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 248,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,080. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

