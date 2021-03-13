ING Groep NV Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 199.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

