ING Groep NV Has $1.84 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 199.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS stock opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Argus raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

