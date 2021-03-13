ING Groep NV Has $889,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 199.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

NYSE OMC opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $77.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

