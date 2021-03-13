ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 168.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $126.23 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

