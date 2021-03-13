ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 199.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 24,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 75.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

