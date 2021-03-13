ING Groep NV Purchases 3,269 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ING Groep NV increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 200.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

WST opened at $267.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $312.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.48.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

