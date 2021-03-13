ING Groep NV Purchases 3,686 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 199.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $231,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

Shares of AVY opened at $180.79 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $186.77. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.07.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.