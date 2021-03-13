ING Groep NV Sells 7,813 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 224,312 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,054,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1,192.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 399,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

